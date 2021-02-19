Strough's push to reevaluate county leadership positions is sent to committee

A resolution proposed by Queensbury Supervisor John Strough to eliminate the newly created majority and minority leader positions on the Warren County Board of Supervisors is headed to a committee meeting to be discussed.
Strough wanted to bring the resolution before the full board at Friday’s meeting. But it did not come up, and he said afterward other supervisors asked that it be reviewed by a committee.
“They said this is the right way of doing it,” he said.
The Government Operations and Advocacy Committee will meet at 12:45 p.m. on Monday to review the resolution.
Strough believes the new positions are unnecessary and unnecessarily inject politics to the county board.
Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, is majority leader. Democratic Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer is the minority leader. Each will receive a $6,000 stipend and are assigned other duties.
A joint meeting of this committee and Economic Growth and Development will also be reviewing another resolution that Strough drafted, which called for overcoming divisions and working together.
Chairwoman Rachel Seeber said the new structure brings the county in line with the law. The county had a vice chairperson position that is not spelled out in the law. She also reduced her salary and eliminated the vice chairperson stipend at a net savings to the county of more than $3,000.
Strough said he is trying to keep an open mind. However, he pointed out that Beaty is chairman of the Governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee.
“Let’s see if it goes through committee and they vote in favor of it. Perhaps it will be before the board next month,” he said.
