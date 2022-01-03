Strough will deliver state of the town message next week

QUEENSBURY — Town Supervisor John Strough thanked state Sen. Dan Stec, R-Queensbury, for being in attendance at the first Town Board meeting of 2022.

"Thank you, Dan. He was in this seat as the town supervisor for nine years and I worked with Dan 10 years prior to that as the town councilman," Strough recalled.

Stec attended the board meeting for the reappointment of the returning board members: First Ward Councilman Tony Metivier, Second Ward Councilman Harrison Freer, Third Ward Councilman George Ferone, Fourth Ward Councilman Tim McNulty, and Strough.

During the brief meeting, Strough informed the public of his upcoming state of the town address, scheduled for the Town Board meeting at 7 p.m. next Monday.

"We agreed the theme of the state of the town would be '2022 Going Forward, Building a Better Queensbury,'" Strough said. "There are some other things I will be mentioning Monday, too, I think will be of interest to the public."

The outline for the state of the town was written by the town supervisor and will be presented by him, on behalf of the board members.

The document lists 15 "target action items" to be expanded upon during the meeting.

Some key points on the list include:

Which capital projects will receive funding.

Jenkinsville water contamination update and plans

Monitor cannabis rollout

Improvements to the following: Gurney Lane Recreation Area trail, playground, traffic, and pool Jenkinsville Park parking lot and field house Hudson Pointe Preserve Rush Pond Trail Hudson River Park trail and floating bridge

Seek approval for a grant-funded rest area on the Feeder Canal Trail

The meeting will be open to the public or available online.

