QUEENSBURY — Supervisor John Strough is going ahead with his plan to outsource the town’s HR needs, over the objections of the rest of the Town Board.
At Monday’s workshop meeting, all four of the other board members said they want to start a search for a human resources manager. They agreed to ask for resumes.
But Strough did not back down from his proposal to outsource the position instead.
He told the board that he has the authority to hire HR firms without their consent.
“To a certain extent,” he said.
As administrator, he is authorized to make administrative decisions. He cannot hire or fire without a board vote, but he said he did not need board approval to sign a contract with Pinnacle Human Resources LLC of Saratoga Springs for $8,000 to do limited HR tasks. Last week, the board voted 3-2 to allow that short-term contract.
“I did that to be open and transparent. I did not have to do that,” Strough said.
Other board members were clearly frustrated.
“Even if three of us don’t want it, you can just do it? Then I don’t see any point in continuing to talk about it,” board member Catherine Atherden said.
After the meeting, they muttered to each other that it seemed like Strough was having a temper tantrum and demanding to get his way.
In February, they voted unanimously — including Strough — to hire an HR manager. They tentatively said the salary range would be $55,000 to $60,000, but never voted on that.
The job was never posted, and although the town received some resumes from what Strough described as “top” applicants, no one was ever interviewed. In September, when board members raised the issue, Strough said he no longer thought the town needed an HR manager.
He proposed outsourcing as a compromise, saying it would cost less.
On Monday, board member George Ferone said he’s also worried about the cost.
“Unless we really provide a serious salary, we’re not going to attract the professional we need,” he said.
But Pinnacle’s fee can go as high as $150 an hour. Board member Jennifer Switzer noted that at 20 hours a week, that’s $156,000 a year. Next year’s budget includes $120,000 for HR.
Switzer and Atherden want a full-time HR manager who would advise managers on personnel issues, work on preparing personnel to step in as managers when current department heads retire and help the town meet employee training requirements.
You have free articles remaining.
Strough said the town needs only part-time assistance on HR.
“Nobody knows what goes on here better that I do,” he said.
But that is exactly the problem, board members said.
“That is probably not for the best,” Atherden said, noting that an HR manager is “trained to handle (personnel issues) properly.”
Board member Tony Metivier has repeatedly said that Strough is spread too thin and should not have to juggle HR issues. The board pushed for a manager after the town was fined $18,496 from the Department of Labor for failing to follow a violence prevention program. The fine was reduced to $2,000 when the town showed it would spend more than the fine amount on workplace safety improvements.
The town is also still dealing with a situation involving contractor Dave Decker, who is accused of stealing money from a grant the town applied for, and lying to Strough about a state audit regarding the situation.
Strough said an HR firm would be best able to help the town with its diverse needs.
“You’re getting 25 experts,” he said Monday, noting that the town saved money by outsourcing information technology and dog control. "I would like to try the outsourcing and see how it works out."
Ferone said he was somewhat persuaded by that argument, saying the board was asking for too much from one person.
“There are so many things that fall under that category (HR) that need to be done,” he said.
But special projects, such as a study of local salaries, could be outsourced while an HR manager handles day-to-day personnel needs, Switzer said.
A single person could build rapport with managers and learn the workplace culture, she said.
Board members agreed to start the process toward hiring someone.
“Post the job. See what talent is out there,” Metivier said.
But in the meantime, the town will use outsourced HR.
“We’ll see how this works out,” Metivier said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.