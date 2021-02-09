Strough seeks to eliminate new majority, minority leader positions on county board

“It seemed outdated and not representative of our communities, our skill sets, of our political affiliations, our genders; essentially it just seemed like we were not set up to succeed as a board of 20 because communication and committee chairs were primarily focused with a few,” she said in a statement.

Seeber said that one of the suggestions made by a previous chairperson had been to have more vice chairpersons to address gaps in communication.

However, after consulting with County Attorney Mary Kissane and County Administrator Ryan Moore, they determined that there was no authority in the law to pay a stipend or salary for the position of vice chairperson.

A majority of the Republican and Democratic members met in respective caucuses on Jan. 14 to discuss the organizational structure, and Seeber reached out to Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, the lone independent.

“The majority of our Board of Supervisors decided that having majority and minority leaders would allow (for) just compensation for members who would be called upon to perform additional tasks in 2021,” Seeber said.