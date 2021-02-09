Strough seeks to eliminate new majority, minority leader positions on county board

QUEENSBURY — Queensbury Supervisor John Strough wants to eliminate the newly created majority and minority leader positions on the Warren County Board of Supervisors on the grounds that they are unnecessary and divisive.
Strough has drafted a resolution that he intends to bring before the full board at its Feb. 19 meeting. He said it has support among other supervisors.
Strough, a Democrat, said these positions were never needed before.
“Where is the document that shows the mission statement, the purpose, the rational basis for creating these two entities?” he said.
Also, he believes the positions inject politics into what should be a common goal to improve the county.
“Why would you create division, when working together and stepping aside from partisan politics is the right thing to do for the residents of our county,” he said.
At last month’s regular Board of Supervisors meeting, Rachel Seeber, Republican chairwoman of the board, announced the new committee structure and the creation of the new positions. She appointed Queensbury at-Large Supervisor Doug Beaty, a Republican, as the majority leader and Glens Falls 3rd Ward Supervisor Claudia Braymer, a Democrat, as the minority leader. Each will receive a $6,000 stipend.
Seeber said that this new structure brings the county in line with the law.
She also reduced her salary and eliminated the vice chairperson position at a net savings to the county of more than $3,000.
Strough has an issue with the chairperson selecting the majority and minority leader. He said he doubts that the chairperson would appoint people who are going to oppose her.
“That means you want to control the conversation,” he said.
Strough said he believes the money spent on the stipends could be better spent on upgrading the microphones and sound system for the board meeting because it is difficult to hear during these virtual meetings.
Braymer said in a statement that she is elected by people from several political parties, and residents of Glens Falls benefit from her position.
She said the board is united in moving forward.
“By bringing this resolution, Mr. Strough is creating division, and is actually working against the spirit of bipartisanship that we have cultivated at the county,” she said in an email.
Braymer said Strough’s opposition on financial grounds does not make sense because the county is spending less under this new arrangement.
Braymer said she does not want to see the county go backward to a committee structure that the county had held on to for years even though it was not allowed by state law.
Braymer said in a follow-up conversation that New York State County Law states that every supervisor has to be paid the same amount, with the exception of the chairperson and majority and minority leaders. In the past, the county had paid stipends to people including the budget officer and a vice chairperson, but those positions are not spelled out in the law.
Braymer said if Strough wants to eliminate these positions, there should not be stipends for anybody.
In addition, there is a net savings.
“Some people are just very upset about the change in the leadership structure and because sometimes change is hard,” she said.
“I think this is a positive move for the county, showing that we’re following the law and providing this leadership position to the minority, which has been ignored,” she added.
Beaty did not return a call seeking comment.
Seeber responds
Seeber said that one of the reason why she ran for the board chairperson position is she had concerns with the board leadership structure. Other supervisors shared those concerns.
“It seemed outdated and not representative of our communities, our skill sets, of our political affiliations, our genders; essentially it just seemed like we were not set up to succeed as a board of 20 because communication and committee chairs were primarily focused with a few,” she said in a statement.
Seeber said that one of the suggestions made by a previous chairperson had been to have more vice chairpersons to address gaps in communication.
However, after consulting with County Attorney Mary Kissane and County Administrator Ryan Moore, they determined that there was no authority in the law to pay a stipend or salary for the position of vice chairperson.
A majority of the Republican and Democratic members met in respective caucuses on Jan. 14 to discuss the organizational structure, and Seeber reached out to Chester Supervisor Craig Leggett, the lone independent.
“The majority of our Board of Supervisors decided that having majority and minority leaders would allow (for) just compensation for members who would be called upon to perform additional tasks in 2021,” Seeber said.
Seeber said she had communicated with all 20 members of the board before making committee assignments final. She added that the proposal for organizational change was provided in advance to other board members, which is more notice than she has ever been afforded since she has been on the board.
“Typically, assignments are handed out after the chair is elected at the reorganizational meeting. I welcomed debate, dialogue and discussion. I believe in transparency and good government,” she said.
“My goal and my commitment from my first day in 2014, when I took an oath of office to represent our community, has been and always will be to be honest, to be transparent and to follow the law. This may not be the ‘popular’ decision but it is the legally permissible procedure and it is also the right ethical decision to make,” she added.
Seeber said she has asked the chairperson of the governmental Operations and Advocacy Committee to work with other supervisors to help present suggestions to the board on how to improve the committee structure even further. She welcomed input from Strough.
“Change is not always easy and I appreciate the chance from my colleagues to explore new options and of course to follow the law, the county policies and at the same time, I am committed to saving and protecting the taxpayer dollar, which this is just one example,” she said.
