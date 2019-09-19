QUEENSBURY — Just seven months after the Town Board agreed to hire a human resources manager, Supervisor John Strough has gotten cold feet.
The board pressed him to hire an HR administrator, saying he was handling too much. He agreed reluctantly and the board voted unanimously in February to go ahead with the hiring.
The board got resumes from highly qualified people and held several interviews with firms that offered to outsource the position.
But no one has been hired.
Now Strough is trying to put a stop to it.
“There isn’t any need for one,” he said at Monday’s workshop meeting. “We’ve been talking about HR for two years.”
During that time, he said, there have been no problems he couldn’t handle.
Board members Jennifer Switzer and Catherine Atherden, who wrote the job description for the position, said they still want to hire someone.
They began pushing for the position after the town was surprised by a Department of Labor fine. The town had a series of labor disputes with its CSEA union members in 2018 and was fined for not involving the union in developing a workplace violence prevention plan.
Board members said Strough was so busy, handling so many things, that he neglected to make sure the town met a deadline for developing that plan.
At Strough’s insistence that he’s “proven” since then that the administrator isn’t needed, Atherden said, “Totally disagree.”
Strough then proposed hiring a firm, which board members also don’t want.
“In HR, you’re dealing with people, personalities,” Switzer said.
She wants a person who can connect with town employees, not an outside firm.
Atherden agreed, saying the town would be better-served by a longtime HR manager.
“One of the things I think the town needs is continuity,” she said.
Strough said that would be more likely with a firm, and added that he doesn’t mind having multiple individuals handling various HR issues.
“I’d rather have 30 people who have expertise in 30 different areas than one generalist,” he said.
He also said hiring a person would be a waste of money. The position has not yet been budgeted, but the tentative salary range is $58,000 to $63,000.
“It’s going to be a lot less expensive (to hire a firm) than hiring a person at a salary,” he said.
He added that Town Hall doesn’t have any available office space.
That means the person would be “in a closet, sitting around doing nothing,” he said.
Atherden said she was confident they could make room for the new hire, and Switzer objected to Strough’s description altogether.
“If you’re doing HR right, you’re not sitting around doing nothing,” she said.
The board will debate it at next month’s workshop meeting.
In the meantime, Atherden said she would send Strough a list of reasons why the position is needed.
