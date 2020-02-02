Strough: Halfway Brook Trail will be built this year

QUEENSBURY — The Halfway Brook Trail will be built this year, after more than six years of work.

“We want to have it done before the snow flies,” Supervisor John Strough said.

It is perhaps the most anticipated trail in Queensbury, winding through the city’s reservoir watershed and over the brook. Because the land is in Queensbury, but owned by Glens Falls, it required extensive negotiations.

“It’s a necessary link if we’re going to interconnect trails,” Strough said. “It’s an important link for a comprehensive system that is under development.”

The town has a $100,000 state grant. The trail could cost $200,000 in total, but Strough is hoping to reduce costs through community help. He wants to organize a public bridge-building project and is approaching developers to see if they will help with the foundation material for the trail.

“I’m hoping a developer will donate some or all of it,” he said.