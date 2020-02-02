You are the owner of this article.
Strough: Halfway Brook Trail will be built this year
Strough: Halfway Brook Trail will be built this year

Nature trail

Tyler Sherlock and his daughter, Lilly, 6, cool off in Halfway Brook along one of the trails through Cole’s Woods in the summer of 2015. Queensbury and Glens Falls have finally come to an agreement to let the town put a trail on city watershed property in the town that would also cross the brook. The Halfway Brook Trail will be built later this year.

 Post-Star file photo

QUEENSBURY — The Halfway Brook Trail will be built this year, after more than six years of work.

“We want to have it done before the snow flies,” Supervisor John Strough said.

It is perhaps the most anticipated trail in Queensbury, winding through the city’s reservoir watershed and over the brook. Because the land is in Queensbury, but owned by Glens Falls, it required extensive negotiations.

“It’s a necessary link if we’re going to interconnect trails,” Strough said. “It’s an important link for a comprehensive system that is under development.”

The town has a $100,000 state grant. The trail could cost $200,000 in total, but Strough is hoping to reduce costs through community help. He wants to organize a public bridge-building project and is approaching developers to see if they will help with the foundation material for the trail.

“I’m hoping a developer will donate some or all of it,” he said.

The trail will start on Potter Road, where a parking area will be built. The trail will follow Potter Road, go into the watershed, cross Halfway Brook, continue through the watershed and end at a parking area on Peggy Ann Road. Another trail is in the works to go from there to the western end of the Feeder Canal Trail. The town already has a $150,000 grant for that trail as well.

But Strough is focusing on the Halfway Brook Trail first.

He also plans to get the bridge done this year, in a community effort similar to the three community-built bridges on the Rush Pond Trail.

“That’s what I do, I get community members to build the bridge,” he said. “I’m hoping to build it this summer.”

The trail will be 1.15 miles long.

“It basically follows existing trails,” Strough said.

But the official trail will be wider and have a better foundation, using a mixture of crushed stone, sand and dirt called Item 4.

With the agreement between town and city for the trail comes progress on a bigger agreement: the Lower Watershed Recreation Management Plan.

“We’ve been working with the city on that plan. We’re close to completion,” Strough said.

You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.

Halfway Brook Trail map

Halfway Brook Trail map

Map of the proposed location of Halfway Brook Trail, which will follow Potter Road, go through the watershed, over the brook, and end at Peggy…

