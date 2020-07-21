Strough defends how Queensbury crafts laws

The law may need to be revised further after the public hearing, he said.

“At some point, the Town Board is going to be comfortable with the proposed law — if they feel it suits the residents’ wishes, responds to our community needs and addresses the original issue and other issues that might arise with renewable energy in the town,” he said.

Strough also read an opinion he obtained from the town's legal department, which concluded that the town’s compliance with the letter of the Open Meetings Law is “exemplary,” he said.

“It is clear that the board neither engaged in, nor is contemplating in engaging in, any unlawful behavior that violates the Open Meetings Law,” he said.

Strough pointed out the town was broadcasting its Town Board meetings on Zoom and on YouTube.

“Name me another municipality that makes the effort the town of Queensbury makes to make sure that we are open and transparent in all aspects of what we do. I know of no others that go to the extent that we do,” he said.

Freer said all members try to live by the letter and spirit of the law.

“It’s just a good reminder that we have to be conscientious — just like wearing masks — about complying with the law and I think we do,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.