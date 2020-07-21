Strough defends how Queensbury crafts laws

QUEENSBURY — Supervisor John Strough on Monday made an impassioned defense of the transparency of the Town Board, citing the renewable energy law under discussion as an example of its thorough process.
Strough was criticized earlier this month by The Post-Star for telling new board member Amanda Magee that members try to “iron out” their differences and share thoughts on town issues over email.
The state Committee on Open Government said settling differences of opinion outside of a regular meeting does not follow the Open Meetings Law. Board members can have conversations via email but should debate in public.
Strough said it was unfair for the paper to say the board should be doing all of its debating in public.
“We do, but a lot happens before it gets to this point,” he said.
He mentioned the town's effort to craft a local law that would regulate ground-mounted solar units in residential neighborhoods. The board has talked about requiring a minimum lot size of 1 acre.
Strough said the board is close to coming up with the final wording of the law. He believes it will be available for public review on or before Aug. 3 for a public hearing later that month. The Town Board on Monday approved extending the moratorium on ground-mounted solar arrays.
Queensbury has been discussing the solar issue for two years, after a resident complained his neighbor’s 16-foot-tall unit with solar panels was ugly and was 3 feet from his property line.
“It was indeed unsightly and we had to address this issue,” Strough said.
The board began discussing the issue at workshops and also held one-on-one discussions. There were never more than two board members discussing the issue at one time, Strough said. They also exchanged emails back and forth to discuss the language of the proposed law.
Former board member Catherine Atherden took the lead to research other municipalities’ laws, which they could use as a model, according to Strough. Several board workshops were held to discuss the issue.
Atherden did not seek re-election and Town Board member Harrison Freer picked up the issue.
Strough said Freer and Zoning Administrator Craig Brown discussed amendments to the law, including addressing other types of energy. The language also had to be clarified to separate ground-mounted solar units from solar farms and identify in what zone they should be allowed.
“At the end of this above-described process, the draft renewable energy law — composed through emails, non-quorum side discussions, and Town Board workshops will be presented to the town council for their review,” Strough said.
The law may need to be revised further after the public hearing, he said.
“At some point, the Town Board is going to be comfortable with the proposed law — if they feel it suits the residents’ wishes, responds to our community needs and addresses the original issue and other issues that might arise with renewable energy in the town,” he said.
Strough also read an opinion he obtained from the town's legal department, which concluded that the town’s compliance with the letter of the Open Meetings Law is “exemplary,” he said.
“It is clear that the board neither engaged in, nor is contemplating in engaging in, any unlawful behavior that violates the Open Meetings Law,” he said.
Strough pointed out the town was broadcasting its Town Board meetings on Zoom and on YouTube.
“Name me another municipality that makes the effort the town of Queensbury makes to make sure that we are open and transparent in all aspects of what we do. I know of no others that go to the extent that we do,” he said.
Freer said all members try to live by the letter and spirit of the law.
“It’s just a good reminder that we have to be conscientious — just like wearing masks — about complying with the law and I think we do,” he said.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.
