Strough, DEC disagree on facts involving well-water contamination investigation

Strough also said that C.T. Male, the town’s contractor on this issue, estimated the site characterization work would cost $150,000 to $600,000, depending on what is found.

“DEC said it doesn’t provide cost estimates,” Strough said.

But DEC, in an email, said the agency hadn’t developed cost estimates yet.

“DEC is awaiting a decision by the town before developing a cost estimate should the state need to undertake this site characterization,” the agency said.

At Monday’s Town Board meeting, Strough invited board members to offer their thoughts, but they did not do so.

Later, after a resident asked for their views, Strough said the board preferred to wait until it heard from the public at the next meeting, scheduled for June 7. The board could vote at that meeting on whether to run the investigation or let DEC do it.

In the meantime, Strough said, C.T. Male is working on finding ways to get safe drinking water to the neighborhood.

C.T. Male is still working on updating an old plan for extending town water to the neighborhood, but is also evaluating the possibility of bringing in water from an upstream source, Strough said.