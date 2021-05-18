Strough, DEC disagree on facts involving well-water contamination investigation

QUEEENSBURY — On Monday, town Supervisor John Strough laid out his argument for why the town, rather than the state Department for Environmental Conservation, should investigate groundwater contamination found at the closed Jenkinsville landfill and nearby residential wells.
On Tuesday, the DEC disagreed with the facts as Strough had described them.
The situation began with Strough saying the town could finish the “site characterization investigation” in one and a half to three years.
“DEC could take three and a half years, perhaps longer,” Strough said.
The site characterization investigation determines whether the source of the contamination is coming from the old town landfill.
But DEC said the entire investigation — including subsequent steps about remediation if the landfill is found to be the source — would take about three years. The site characterization phase would take DEC 12 to 18 months.
“Regardless of the entity that performs the investigation(s), the timing for planning and completion of each phase of investigation are expected to be similar. DEC will communicate results at key points during the investigation stages to keep the public informed of the status and next steps,” the agency said in an email.
Strough also said that C.T. Male, the town’s contractor on this issue, estimated the site characterization work would cost $150,000 to $600,000, depending on what is found.
“DEC said it doesn’t provide cost estimates,” Strough said.
But DEC, in an email, said the agency hadn’t developed cost estimates yet.
“DEC is awaiting a decision by the town before developing a cost estimate should the state need to undertake this site characterization,” the agency said.
At Monday’s Town Board meeting, Strough invited board members to offer their thoughts, but they did not do so.
Later, after a resident asked for their views, Strough said the board preferred to wait until it heard from the public at the next meeting, scheduled for June 7. The board could vote at that meeting on whether to run the investigation or let DEC do it.
In the meantime, Strough said, C.T. Male is working on finding ways to get safe drinking water to the neighborhood.
C.T. Male is still working on updating an old plan for extending town water to the neighborhood, but is also evaluating the possibility of bringing in water from an upstream source, Strough said.
At this point, 18 residential wells have tested positive for unsafe levels of 1,4-dioxane, a probable human carcinogen. The state Department of Health has tested 80 wells and 50 were found to have no problems, while nine wells will be retested and results for three other wells haven't come in yet. DOH officials want to test eight other wells in the area, but two owners refused and the others haven’t responded to the agency’s request.
Strough urged the owners to let DOH test their wells.
In related news, DEC said it has received the results from testing groundwater at one of the three nearby wells. Results are being evaluated for the Finch paper landfill but have not been released yet.
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.