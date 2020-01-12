Strong winds cause havoc across the region cutting power to thousands

Next 12 Hours
The weekend’s wild weather continued with high winds and freezing rain in parts of the region.
A wind advisory was in effect on Sunday with gusts reaching near 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service in Albany.
The highest wind gusts were reported in Saratoga County. Wind gusts reached 49 mph in Ballston Spa and similar reports were found in Chestertown in Warren County. A 43 mph wind gust was reported at Warren County airport, according to the National Weather Service.
Gusts brought down trees and utility lines in parts of the region, and numerous fire departments responded to calls around the region.
Power outages were also reported throughout Essex, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.
Saratoga County was the hardest hit with more than 1,800 customers without electricity. The majority of the outages were reported in Edinburg with at its height nearly 1,300 outages reported. As of 3:30 p.m. the outages were all restored in Edinburg, according to National Grid.
The towns of Ballston, 699, Charlton, 282, Galway, 285, Greenfield, 165, Hadley, 49, Milton, 111, Saratoga Springs, 227 and a couple dozen of outages were reported in Corinth during the afternoon.
By early evening all but a dozen customers were restored in Corinth, Greenfield and Hadley with restoration expected by 10 p.m., according to the National Grid Outage Central website.
In Warren County, nearly 60 customers were without electricity in Lake Luzerne and almost a dozen in Bolton. Restoration is anticipated later this evening and the latest by midnight.
NYSEG reported outages in the region as well, with about 100 down in Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties. As of 3 p.m., those outages were also restored.
National Grid is reminding customers to never touch downed power lines and always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.
A roof at the Cobble Pond Farms convenience store on Quaker Road experienced some damage to its roof from the strong wind gusts.
A cold front moved through Sunday causing a drop off in temperatures from highs near 60 earlier in the day.
The same storm system was blamed Saturday in the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered large swaths of the country.
As for the rest of the week, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the mid 30s before the next possible weather maker arrives later in the week.
