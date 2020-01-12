Strong winds cause havoc across the region cutting power to thousands

In Warren County, nearly 60 customers were without electricity in Lake Luzerne and almost a dozen in Bolton. Restoration is anticipated later this evening and the latest by midnight.

NYSEG reported outages in the region as well, with about 100 down in Washington, Essex and Hamilton counties. As of 3 p.m., those outages were also restored.

National Grid is reminding customers to never touch downed power lines and always assume they are carrying live electricity. Downed lines should be immediately reported to National Grid at 1-800-867-5222 or by calling 911.

A roof at the Cobble Pond Farms convenience store on Quaker Road experienced some damage to its roof from the strong wind gusts.

A cold front moved through Sunday causing a drop off in temperatures from highs near 60 earlier in the day.

The same storm system was blamed Saturday in the deaths of at least 11 people, including two first responders, as high winds, tornadoes and unrelenting rain battered large swaths of the country.

As for the rest of the week, temperatures will become more seasonable with highs in the mid 30s before the next possible weather maker arrives later in the week.

