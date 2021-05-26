 Skip to main content
Strong winds cause downed trees, power lines in Washington County
Strong winds cause downed trees, power lines in Washington County

Strong winds have downed trees and power lines in Washington County, according to reports.

At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, a tree fell in the road in the village of Fort Edward. The southbound lane of Route 4 at the intersection with County Route 46 is closed, according to the NY-Alert notification system.

There was also a report of a tree falling on an unoccupied car on Route 29 in Granville, according to police radio transmissions.

Southeastern Washington County is under a severe thunderstorm warning through 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible as well as three-quarter-inch hail.

The greater Capital Region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.

The weather will be cooler on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature reaching 72 degrees.

Check back at poststar.com for updates. 

