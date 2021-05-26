Strong winds cause downed trees, power lines in Washington County

Strong winds have downed trees and power lines in Washington County, according to reports.
At about 4 p.m. Wednesday, a tree fell in the road in the village of Fort Edward. The southbound lane of Route 4 at the intersection with County Route 46 is closed, according to the NY-Alert notification system.
There was also a report of a tree falling on an unoccupied car on Route 29 in Granville, according to police radio transmissions.
Southeastern Washington County is under a severe thunderstorm warning through 5 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Gusts of 60 miles per hour are possible as well as three-quarter-inch hail.
The greater Capital Region is under a severe thunderstorm watch until 8 p.m.
The weather will be cooler on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature reaching 72 degrees.
Check back at poststar.com for updates.
Michael Goot
