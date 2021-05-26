Strong winds cause downed trees, power lines in Warren, Washington counties

Strong winds felled trees and knocked out power across the region on Wednesday afternoon.

Johnsburg, Chestertown and North Creek were among the hardest hit in Warren County, with trees in the road and power lines down, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

About 460 National Grid customers in Warren County were still without power as of 8:30 p.m. Power was expected to be restored by 8 a.m. on Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office reported that Cambridge and White Creek were among the hardest hit in their area.

Also, a tree fell in the road in the village of Fort Edward at about 4 p.m. The southbound lane of Route 4 at the intersection with County Route 46 was closed for a time, according to the NY-Alert notification system. The lane reopened an hour later.

There was also a report of a tree falling on an unoccupied car on Route 29 in Granville, according to police radio transmissions.

There were no reports of injuries from the storm in either county.

The weather will be cooler on Thursday with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature reaching 72 degrees.

