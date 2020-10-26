 Skip to main content
Strong weekend start for early voting continues Monday
Strong weekend start for early voting continues Monday

Local election officials are reporting strong turnout on the first weekend of early voting, with people still flocking to the polls on Monday.

“We were busier than we thought we’d be,” said Warren County Democratic Elections Commissioner Beth McLaughlin on Monday.

A total of 522 people voted on Saturday and 591 on Sunday, according to McLaughlin. As of 11:30 a.m. Monday, another 258 had voted. She said the line was wrapping around the building.

There have been no issues so far with voting or having people follow safety precautions, including wearing masks and staying socially distant to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“People are very nice and appreciative. I think it’s going very well,” she said.

McLaughlin said she is not sure overall turnout will be affected by early voting. In the 2016 presidential election, where then there was no early voting, 77% of ballots were cast on Election Day.

Residents can still request an absentee ballot using the county’s online portal through midnight on Tuesday. The county has processed 8,946 absentee ballot applications so far and received 5,908 back so far.

Washington County also reported being busy at its polls during the weekend and into Monday.

Republican Elections Commissioner Leslie Allen said 489 people voted Saturday and 366 voted Sunday. Early voting continued on Monday with 145 people casting ballots as of 11 a.m.

“The line is constant. There’s not a break,” she said.

There were just local elections in 2019, the first year of early voting in the state.

As in Warren County, Allen said she has not received any complaints and voters have been following coronavirus guidelines.

“Everybody has been doing fine. They’ve been very courteous,” she said.

She said she believes there is going to be a higher turnout for the whole election.

“Last year, we had less than 300 for the whole early voting time,” she said.

About 3,600 people voted on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Saratoga County Board of Elections. Sunday was a little busier than Saturday.

About 1,000 people had voted on Monday as of about 3:30 p.m.

Among the people who voted was U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, who said it is “exciting.”

“This is democracy working,” she said. “We want to encourage people to turn out and vote. Every single vote matters.”

Cobb's campaign said Monday that the candidate would be voting in person on Election Day with her family. 

The line of people waiting to vote at Gavin Park in Wilton stretched beyond the sidewalk and into a somewhat muddy parking lot.

People did not seem to mind waiting.

This was the fourth time that Saratoga Springs resident Margaret French had tried to come to vote.

“I thought I’d come early on Saturday and it was like this. I came on Sunday late, it was like this. I came earlier today, it was like this. It looks like it’s going to be busy every day, so I’ll just do it,” she said.

Schuylerville resident Terry Cuomo said she planned to travel to Florida before Election Day and she wanted to take care of voting.

She worried about the chance for civil unrest in the country — whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden wins.

Chris Yates, of Wilton, also wanted to get voting out of the way so he can relax on Election Day. He did not mind waiting, as the line was moving relatively quickly.

“It’s been faster than I thought,” he said.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

At a glance

Here is information about early voting for the rest of the week in area counties:

In Washington County, the early voting location is The School on Burgoyne, 1153 Burgoyne Ave., Fort Edward, on these days:

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Warren County, the location is the Warren County Municipal Center’s Human Services Building, 1340 state Route 9, Queensbury, on these days:

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Saratoga County, voters can go to any of three locations: Clifton Park-Halfmoon Library, 475 Moe Road, Clifton Park; Gavin Park, 10 Lewis Road, Saratoga Springs; Saratoga County Board of Elections, 50 West High St., Ballston Spa, on these days:

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Essex County, early voting will be at the Essex County Public Safety Building, 702 Stowersville Road, Lewis, on these days:

  • Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Wednesday, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In Hamilton County, the Hamilton County Board of Elections, 102 County View Drive, Lake Pleasant, will be the site of early voting on these days:

  • Tuesday, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Wednesday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Thursday, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • Sunday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
