Strong weekend start for early voting continues Monday

The line of people waiting to vote at Gavin Park in Wilton stretched beyond the sidewalk and into a somewhat muddy parking lot.

People did not seem to mind waiting.

This was the fourth time that Saratoga Springs resident Margaret French had tried to come to vote.

“I thought I’d come early on Saturday and it was like this. I came on Sunday late, it was like this. I came earlier today, it was like this. It looks like it’s going to be busy every day, so I’ll just do it,” she said.

Schuylerville resident Terry Cuomo said she planned to travel to Florida before Election Day and she wanted to take care of voting.

She worried about the chance for civil unrest in the country — whether President Donald Trump or former Vice President Joe Biden wins.

Chris Yates, of Wilton, also wanted to get voting out of the way so he can relax on Election Day. He did not mind waiting, as the line was moving relatively quickly.

“It’s been faster than I thought,” he said.

