Strong summer tourism reported, staffing shortages persist

“I think they’re finding there’s a little less to do in the area with Great Escape closed certain days of the week, restaurants closed,” he said.

Staffing shortages

Staffing has been a huge challenge, according to King. The park has been operating with about 15% to 20% fewer staff members despite increasing starting wages.

“You have your core staff members that just work more hours,” he said.

Staff levels have dropped even further as college students headed back to campus in the last couple of weeks of August, King added. Last year, those students were able to stay and help into September because they were attending their classes online.

“Last year, we had almost a surplus of staff. This year is completely the opposite,” he said.

King said he is not sure how much the expiration of the enhanced federal unemployment benefits will inspire people to come back into the workforce. He said he believes people would already have started looking for jobs before the benefits stopped.

As for the argument that people are worried about working during the pandemic, King said there were more people willing to work last year — before vaccines were available.