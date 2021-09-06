Strong summer tourism reported, as staffing shortages persist

LAKE GEORGE — “Exciting” and “exhausting” is how Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce President Gina Mintzer described this summer’s tourism season.
The hospitality industry faced an unprecedented labor shortage as businesses could not fill vacant positions, but there were more visitors than ever.
“It was a tremendous summer,” she said.
Lodging establishments were 80% occupied and room rates increased throughout the summer, according to Mintzer.
The average daily rate as of a couple of weeks ago was $241 per night. She said that compares to a rate of about $205 in 2019.
“The demand is tremendous,” she said.
The area saw a lot more visitors from central and western New York, according to Mintzer. They also came in 2020, and the chamber shifted some of its marketing toward that area. There were also more visitors from Boston in addition to the traditional greater New York City metro area.
Last year, Mintzer said so many new people came to the Lake George area that would have normally gone to Cape Cod or Maine, but did not venture out of state because of the pandemic.
“They discovered us and said, ‘Oh my God, I’ve got to come back there,’” she said.
Outdoor recreation was a big draw.
Boat rentals were sold out. Mintzer said she was out at Tubby Tubes in Lake Luzerne on the Labor Day weekend and it was packed on Saturday. People were excited to get outside, she said.
Mintzer said Natural Stone Bridge and Caves in Pottersville was another big attraction. The facility began using an online reservation system to help become more efficient because staffing was an issue — as it was in many places.
Six Flags Great Escape in Queensbury had to close on Tuesdays and Wednesdays because of summer staffing problems. Mintzer said it seemed to be work out.
“They were able to do a better job with less staff, in terms of ensuring a positive guest experience,” she said.
Even persistent rainy weather, especially in July, did not stop people from having a good time. Mintzer said visitors looked for other activities to do, such as visit The Hyde Collection in Glens Falls or the Warren County Historical Society — which saw some big increases in visitors.
“All of this has led to a positive, strong summer and maybe a lot of tired operators, tired owners,” she said.
And there is not going to be a let-up. The Adirondack Nationals car show is this weekend. Americade, which is normally held in June, will take place Sept. 21-25. The 48th annual Adirondack Balloon Festival is scheduled for Sept. 23-26.
“People still have their pedal to the metal,” she said.
Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center General Manager Sam Luciano called it “the best summer ever.” He was at about 95% occupancy.
Luciano agreed that people discovered Lake George in 2020 for the first time. Last year, about 70% of the guests were new.
And many of those guests came back this year, he said, perhaps to do some things that they were not able to do last year because of the pandemic.
Lake George RV Park owner Dave King said he has felt the demand for outdoor recreation as the sale of RVs and boats has increased exponentially.
“We’ve always been a busy park in the summer, pretty much running at capacity. We just have less vacancies than ever,” he said.
The park has 375 campsites and 25 lodging trailers available for rent.
The primary market for the park is a four-hour radius around the area, according to King. The park typically would draw about 20% of its visitors from Canada, but that did not happen for the second year in a row because of pandemic restrictions. King said he is still at capacity even without that.
King has noticed that some people are staying for a shorter time period.
“I think they’re finding there’s a little less to do in the area with Great Escape closed certain days of the week, restaurants closed,” he said.
Staffing shortages
Staffing has been a huge challenge, according to King. The park has been operating with about 15% to 20% fewer staff members despite increasing starting wages.
“You have your core staff members that just work more hours,” he said.
Staff levels have dropped even further as college students headed back to campus in the last couple of weeks of August, King added. Last year, those students were able to stay and help into September because they were attending their classes online.
“Last year, we had almost a surplus of staff. This year is completely the opposite,” he said.
King said he is not sure how much the expiration of the enhanced federal unemployment benefits will inspire people to come back into the workforce. He said he believes people would already have started looking for jobs before the benefits stopped.
As for the argument that people are worried about working during the pandemic, King said there were more people willing to work last year — before vaccines were available.
King said the ultimate solution is to bring back the J-1 visa program to its fullest capacity. Only a few international student workers came this year because some countries would not allow them to travel because of COVID. He would also like to see an expansion of the number of H-2B guest workers.
He said local people are just not willing to do these jobs — unlike the guest workers.
“They take pride in that work and they do an excellent job,” he said.
Luciano agreed that the worker shortage problem needs to be addressed in 2022. He said his hotel had 34 J-1 students, which was a help. However, they are going back overseas and will not be around to help with the upcoming September events.
“We’re going to be more shorthanded. Those are the challenges ahead. We’ll tackle them,” he said.
