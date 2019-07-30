The ongoing heat wave is expected to spawn some strong thunderstorms later Tuesday, after parts of the region got hit with severe weather late Monday.
National Grid reported more than 500 customers without power in Saratoga and Washington counties as of early Tuesday, with Saratoga Springs, Fort Edward and Kingsbury the hardest hit. Restoration was expected later Tuesday morning.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of storms Tuesday afternoon and evening, with more storms likely Wednesday as the heat wave ends.
Cooler weather is expected for the rest of the week into the weekend.
