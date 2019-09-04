A cold front could kick up severe thunderstorms in parts of the region on Wednesday.
Storms are expected to fire up this afternoon and linger into the early evening as colder air bumps into muggy weather. Lightning, heavy rain and high winds are possible with some of the storms.
There is a 90 percent chance of showers and storms around mid-day. Weather for the rest of the week is expected to be nice through the weekend.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.