A cold front could kick up severe thunderstorms in parts of the region on Wednesday.

Storms are expected to fire up this afternoon and linger into the early evening as colder air bumps into muggy weather. Lightning, heavy rain and high winds are possible with some of the storms.

There is a 90 percent chance of showers and storms around mid-day. Weather for the rest of the week is expected to be nice through the weekend.

