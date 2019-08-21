{{featured_button_text}}
West High Street Ballston Spa

Trees and utility lines are down on West High Street following a storm that passed over Ballston Spa on Wednesday afternoon.

 Emily DeVito, WNYT NewsChannel13

More than 8,000 customers were without electricity late Wednesday afternoon after a line of severe storms roared through the region.

About 2,000 outages were reported for National Grid customers in Wilton between Route 9 and the Northway and have since been restored, according to the National Grid outage map.

The Post-Star's media partner WNYT-TV Newschannel13 reported several trees and utility lines down in and around the Ballston Spa area.

As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 1,000 customers are without power in this area with restoration times expected around 6:45 p.m. National Grid is reporting more than 3,000 total customers remain without electricity in Saratoga County.

Several thousand NYSEG customers were also without power in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area.

Severe weather also impacted some local events including the Washington County Fair and rescheduled road work.

Washington County Fair Board announced the cancellation Wednesday morning with plans to reopen to the public on Thursday.

Road work set in Glens Falls has also been rescheduled for Thursday.

At Saratoga Race Course all of the races have been moved off of the turf.

More storms were expected to develop later Wednesday into the evening as a cold front moved into humid air that has lingered the last few days.

Nicer weather is expected for Friday and the weekend.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

