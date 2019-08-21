More than 8,000 customers were without electricity late Wednesday afternoon after a line of severe storms roared through the region.
About 2,000 outages were reported for National Grid customers in Wilton between Route 9 and the Northway and have since been restored, according to the National Grid outage map.
The Post-Star's media partner WNYT-TV Newschannel13 reported several trees and utility lines down in and around the Ballston Spa area.
As of 5:30 p.m., nearly 1,000 customers are without power in this area with restoration times expected around 6:45 p.m. National Grid is reporting more than 3,000 total customers remain without electricity in Saratoga County.
Several thousand NYSEG customers were also without power in the Clifton Park and Halfmoon area.
Severe weather also impacted some local events including the Washington County Fair and rescheduled road work.
Washington County Fair Board announced the cancellation Wednesday morning with plans to reopen to the public on Thursday.
At Saratoga Race Course all of the races have been moved off of the turf.
More storms were expected to develop later Wednesday into the evening as a cold front moved into humid air that has lingered the last few days.
Nicer weather is expected for Friday and the weekend.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.