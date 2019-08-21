{{featured_button_text}}

A severe thunderstorm was headed for Saratoga and southern Washington counties as of 5:30 a.m., and more storms are expected later today.

The storm was bringing frequent lightning, high winds and heavy rain, and had knocked out power to parts of central Saratoga County.

More storms were expected to develop later Wednesday into the evening as a cold front moved into humid air that has lingered the last few days. Nicer weather is expected for Friday and the weekend.

