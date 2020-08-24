Strong storm floods village of Whitehall, knocks out power

WHITEHALL — A pair of storms flooded streets, brought down trees and knocked out power Monday in areas of northern Washington County.

Nearly 1,000 customers lost power after the first slow-moving storm went through the region shortly after 4:15 p.m. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning with possible wind gusts of up to 60 mph and hail.

The first storm caused flash flooding on Broadway in the village of Whitehall, brought hail and strong winds which uprooted several trees, according to reports on social media. Washington County dispatch reported that a large portion of the village was under water. The rain also resulted in flooded basements and road closures in the region.

The Whitehall school campus was mainly under water as well following the storm.

A second storm hit the same area shortly after 7 p.m. with the possibility of more flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Power outages were also reported in the town of Whitehall, Dresden and Hampton, according to National Grid. Restoration times were anticipated by 10 p.m.