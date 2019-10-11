KINGSBURY — In one of several town halls recently scheduled for the region, U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, took more than 60 questions over two hours from constituents at the volunteer fire company in Kingsbury on Friday.
And while there were strong opinions from those against and in support of President Donald Trump, the exchange remained relatively civil with police escorting one Trump supporter out of the event.
Questions covered a wide range of issues from the cost of prescription drugs, veteran benefits, tax cuts to corporations, violence against the media, the opioid epidemic, withdrawal from Syria and the killing of Kurds, the border issue, immigration, building the wall, struggling dairy farms, the whistle blower and the president's impeachment.
The congresswoman shared her views on these issues and depending on her response, some cheered, some booed and others held up signs urging Stefanik to answer the question.
And with one response, a group of women walked out of the town hall, saying they could not listen to any more of the congresswoman's responses.
Check back to poststar.com for the full story.
