Strong appointed interim assistant principal at Hudson Falls Middle School

HUDSON FALLS — Bill Strong has been appointed interim assistant principal of Hudson Falls Middle School.

Strong has been at the district for nearly two dozen years. After teaching fifth grade for five years, he moved to the middle school. He currently serves on the district leadership team, coached football and track at all levels and is a representative on the Section 2 Football Committee.

Strong attributed his time as a student at Hudson Falls for inspiring his career path.

“Mr. Jim Keenan was my elementary school principal at Burgoyne Avenue,” Strong said in a news release. “He created a warm, welcoming and fun atmosphere in his building. His devotion to improving students’ lives is something I have always carried with me.”

He also credited former Hudson Falls football coach Tom Heinzelman for influencing him as an educator.

Strong played for Coach Heinzelman during high school and later served as his assistant. “Coach always looked for the good in people and brought it out of them,” Strong said. “I will foster that same approach to those I work with in my position as assistant principal.”

Principal William Whitty said the district is happy to have Strong join the leadership team.