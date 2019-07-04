Albany Medical Center is enrolling stroke patients in a clinical research study testing a drug that could help restore arm and leg movement.
The study, called PISCES III, is a randomized, controlled Phase II study. It’s testing whether a drug inserted into the brain can improve arm and leg function six to 12 months after a stroke. The phase II study found that about half the patients taking the drug showed some improvement.
It’s only for patients who suffered an ischemic stroke, which is when blood flow to the brain is blocked.
If the drug works, it could be the first treatment for those who haven’t improved six months after a stroke.
“Currently, the only acute treatments available to stroke patients are within the first 24 hours following the stroke. Beyond this acute phase, there are no existing treatments, aside from rehabilitative treatments, to alleviate the disabilities suffered by stroke patients,” said Dr. Julie Pilitsis, chairwoman of the Department of Neuroscience and Experimental Therapeutics and principal investigator for the study at Albany Med.
Many patients don’t fully recover, she added.
“Post-stroke disability is a major public health issue, with nearly one-half of all stroke survivors left with permanent disabilities as a result of damage to the brain,” she said in a press release.
Strokes are the fifth leading cause of death, and the leading cause of long-term disability, in the United States.
For the study, patients should be six to 12 months out from the ischemic stoke, be stable, have some residual arm movement but have moderate to moderately severe disability.
HCR Home Care earns five-star patient satisfaction rating
HCR Home Care’s North Country operations have earned the highest, five-star, rating in patient satisfaction on a federal survey.
The company’s home health-care aides were rated by their patients on a national survey by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS has required the survey since 2010.
HCR Home Care’s North Country aides met or exceeded national and state averages on patient satisfaction measures. Questions include communication about care, pain, prescription medication use, the care received from the home health agency and staying informed about scheduling.
HCR provides care for people in Warren, Washington, Essex, Clinton, Franklin, St. Lawrence and Hamilton counties.
“HCR Home Care is proud to be recognized for outstanding patient satisfaction in the North Country,” said Kari Charette, director of patient services for HCR’s North Country region. “This recognition is all the more rewarding because it is based on direct comparisons to other certified home health care agencies.”
Looking for rural health champions
The Adirondack Rural Health Network, a program of the Adirondack Health Institute, is seeking nominations of people who have made significant contributions to the health of rural residents in the region. ARNH will use the nominations to decide on this year’s rural health champions.
Ideal champions demonstrate leadership and provide exceptional care and service to rural community members. They can be health care providers, patient advocates, public health officials, human services personnel and community-based organization program staff.
Nominees must be from Warren, Washington, Clinton, Essex, Franklin, Fulton or Hamilton counties and must be received by July 26. Champions will be announced at AHI's 11th Annual Leadership Summit on Sept. 19 in Lake Placid.
The nomination form is at http://www.ahihealth.org/arhn, along with award criteria and a list of previous award winners.
