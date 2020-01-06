Stress, mental health issues involving police work are focus of regional roundtable with Rep. Stefanik

MILTON — Law enforcement officers witness troubling incidents, such as a man taking his own life in the parking lot of a convenience store or the death of an infant.
They carry those images with them and it can cause stress and mental health issues.
“The things that police officers’ see, nobody should see. You spend a career doing that, it’s going to take its toll,” said Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy at a roundtable discussion held Monday at Milton Community Center.
The event was organized by U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, to bring attention to the issue of law enforcement mental health.
Warren County Sheriff’s Patrol Officer James Banish is a peer support coordinator to help law enforcement personnel, who may be thinking of harming themselves, find services.
Banish said, unfortunately, there is an epidemic of law enforcement suicides. At least 228 police officers nationwide died by suicide in 2019, according to Blue H.E.L.P., which is a Massachusetts-based nonprofit group that tracks police suicides.
It is an issue Banish knows from personal experience because his brother, a State Police trooper, took his own life.
Banish said the most effective suicide prevention programs involve the officers themselves.
“We’ve found that peer-to-peer programs work the best at getting officers the help that they need,” he said.
It is important to break down the stigma that police officers should not seek help to deal with these issues, Banish said.
“Most times they think they’re alone in this battle. They isolate quite a bit and self-medicate,” he said.
Stefanik highlighted legislation she has sponsored in Congress to address the issue. President Donald Trump in July signed legislation restoring grant funding to address the mental health needs of police officers. Federal funding for this specific issue had not been allocated in nearly two decades, according to Stefanik.
Other legislation she has sponsored would allow the Department of Justice to collect data on the mental health needs of the law enforcement community and potential of suicide and to create the same type of support system for law enforcement personnel as the Department of Veterans Affairs has.
“Every veteran I’ve talked to in this district is more than willing to talk to other veterans, particularly if they went through similar challenges,” she said.
Warren County Sheriff Jim LaFarr told Stefanik he would welcome additional funding to support these programs.
“Our budgets are getting tighter and tighter,” he said.
Dr. Stephen Wakschal, a clinical psychologist that works with New York City police officers, said it is difficult to find a straight cause-and-effect in suicide. It could be a variety of factors involved — genetics, environment and job-related stress.
And people may not see obvious signs, according to Wakschal.
“When we just look for that depressed person, we end up missing it,” he said. That is why it is important that officers lean on other officers. They are trained to read people well, he said.
Another issue is that an officer may see warning signs but feel it is not his or her place to step in, Wakschal added.
Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his officers are also being provided services because they deal with some difficult circumstances. They have expanded to dispatchers and correction officers. Volunteer firefighters have also sought counselors at accident or fire scenes when someone has died, according to Zurlo.
Austin Glickman, co-organizer of the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend in Lake George, said those types of events give police an opportunity to leave the stress behind.
Fulton County Sheriff Richard Giardino said his veteran officers were initially hesitant to come to a session to discuss their concerns after an incident in which a man shot himself in a convenience store parking lot, but they realized that it was helpful to talk about what they had seen.
In addition, Giardino said police are also facing the stress of being condemned by politicians and the public for officer-involved shootings of civilians.
“There’s no presumption of innocence for a police officer in this country,” he said.
After the roundtable, Stefanik took questions from the media on the situation in the Middle East, impeachment and bail reform.
Stefanik said she supports law enforcement personnel’s effort to revise the bail reform changes, which eliminated cash bail for a variety of crimes classified as nonviolent. Giardino called for a six-month freeze on implementation.
Stefanik added that some Democrats have expressed concern about the law, given the spate of hate crimes downstate and a concern that some defendants involved in hate crime incidents may be released without bail.
Stefanik said she believes President Trump’s missile strike on Iranian General Qassem Soleimani was justified.
“I believe it is to deter war with Iran,” she said.
Soleimani was the force behind proxy wars in the region, according to Stefanik. Congress will be receiving a classified briefing on the matter this week, she said.
Also, Stefanik criticized House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for not sending over the two articles of impeachment to the Senate.
Pelosi has said she does not want to deliver the articles until she knows the format of the trial. Stefanik said Pelosi does not have jurisdiction over the Senate.
Stefanik said she had no issue with additional witnesses coming to testify in the trial. Former National Security Adviser John Bolton said he would be willing to testify in a Senate trial.
Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.