Stress, mental health issues involving police work are focus of regional roundtable with Rep. Stefanik

Dr. Stephen Wakschal, a clinical psychologist that works with New York City police officers, said it is difficult to find a straight cause-and-effect in suicide. It could be a variety of factors involved — genetics, environment and job-related stress.

And people may not see obvious signs, according to Wakschal.

“When we just look for that depressed person, we end up missing it,” he said. That is why it is important that officers lean on other officers. They are trained to read people well, he said.

Another issue is that an officer may see warning signs but feel it is not his or her place to step in, Wakschal added.

Saratoga County Sheriff Michael Zurlo said his officers are also being provided services because they deal with some difficult circumstances. They have expanded to dispatchers and correction officers. Volunteer firefighters have also sought counselors at accident or fire scenes when someone has died, according to Zurlo.

Austin Glickman, co-organizer of the Law Enforcement Officers Weekend in Lake George, said those types of events give police an opportunity to leave the stress behind.