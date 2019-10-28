{{featured_button_text}}
OTBDemo1.JPG

Cristo Demolition, of Albany, tears down the former OTB building on South Street on Monday morning as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The site will become The Market, a pedestrian friendly farmers market.

 Michael Goot, mgoot@poststar.com

GLENS FALLS — With a couple of swings of an excavator, the dilapidated former OTB building, began turning into a pile of rubble — officially marking the start of the revitalization of South Street.

Cristo Demolition, of Albany, began the work to tear down the structure as part of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

“It is an exciting day for us,” said Mayor Dan Hall.

Hall said he was eager for the project to start.

“I asked them if I could operate the Cat (excavator), they said no. I don’t have my license,” he quipped.

The old OTB building will be the first building to be taken down followed by the old Juicin’ jar at 49 South St. and the old Daily Double at 59-63 South St.

The city is razing the buildings to clear the way for the development of The Market — a 10,000-square-foot, one-story glass-and-brick building with high ceilings that will house the year round farmers’ market and other community events.

The city is preparing a request for qualifications for developers to take the city’s concept and make it their own. The roughly $3 million project is the centerpiece of the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Hall thanked everyone for their input into this project and for the governor to provide the $10 million DRI grant to make this happen.

Also on hand for the ceremony was Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, who said it was a great initiative.

“When I was growing up, this was a street of dreams and now we’re having good dreams,” he said.

Little added that everywhere she goes, people tell her about the good things they are hearing about the city.

“Everyone is talking about the city,” she said.

OTBDemo3.JPG

Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury, EDC Warren County President Ed Bartholomew and Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall gather Monday morning for a ceremony before the razing of buildings begin on South Street.

The old OTB one-story in particular had been an eyesore with a vast expanse of cracking pavement and metal flagpoles along the structure. The property has been vacant since late 2013 when OTB moved across the street into space at 60 South St.

EDC Warren County President Edward said demolition of the OTB should take about two to three weeks and then site cleanup will take place for a few weeks after that.

City officials had hoped to start demolition in the summer, but the process took longer than expected.

Bartholomew said in email that additional asbestos was discovered in a separate enclosed area of the OTB building, which needed to be removed before any demolition could start. As of Friday, all asbestos has been removed.

Following demolition of the buildings on South Street, the city also will take down a dilapidated house at 17 School St., located adjacent to a parking garage, which will become the site of a pocket park.

Other portions of the project are proceeding simultaneous including the city developing requests for qualifications seeking interested developers to redevelop the former Hot Shots building at 45 South St. and the former incubator building at 36 Elm St.

South Street concept

Seen here is a rendering of the The Market on South Street in Glens Falls and, to the right, the former Hot Shots building, which would be rehabilitated by a private developer. The white building to the rear is the former business incubator building on Elm Street, which is also being redeveloped. 

The city hopes to begin construction on The Market by June and be completed by the fall of 2021.

Bartholomew said the timetable was not significantly affected by the delay caused by the additional asbestos removal.

The city is shooting for completion of The Market in late 2020 or early 2021. Also part of the project is construction of a parking garage in the rear of the lot where the current pavilion is now down the street. The portion of the lot fronting the street will be sold to a private developer to put in a new mixed use building.

The entire redevelopment project is targeted for completion in the fall of 2021.

Read past stories from our timeline and check back later for updates from the demolition.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Michael Goot covers politics, business, Glens Falls and Lake George. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog at http://poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments