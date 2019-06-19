The region's strawberry growers are finally starting to see their crops ripen for harvest, 10 or so days later than usual thanks to dreary spring weather.
"It's the latest start to a strawberry season I can remember," said Laura McDermott, a fruit and vegetable specialist for Cornell Cooperative Extension.
"Usually we are rocking by Father's Day," John Hand, owner of Hand Melon Farm in Easton, said of his business' strawberry crop. "We're a good week to 10 days behind schedule because of the cool weather."
Strawberry-picking will begin Friday at Hand Melon Farm, as the cool, wet spring has slowed down berry crops and a lot of agriculture around upstate New York.
Spring planting, hay harvesting and fruit crops are all behind in much of the region.
"A lot of farmers are up against a wall," said Aaron Gabriel, a soil and crops educator for Cornell Cooperative Extension in Washington County
A number of strawberry growers did start offering their crop for sale this week, and McDermott said the strawberries around the region are big and plentiful despite the later start to the season.
Picking has begun at Strawberry Ridge in Granville, Ariel's Farm in Wilton and Strawberry Acres in Buskirk, just south of Cambridge.
You can still pick your own strawberries at a handful of local places, although the region has seen a number of you-pick strawberry businesses close in recent years. Stuberry Acres in Argyle, Yoleberry in Fort Ann and Liebig's in West Pawlet, Vermont, have all discontinued strawberry you-pick operations.
The crop is a tough one to grow without soil that offers good drainage to lessen the chance of disease, and access to plenty of water for dry weather. And then there are spring frosts that can wipe out an entire crop in one night.
"It's not an easy game," Hand said.
"They are so labor-intensive. You have to deal with weeds, bugs, deer and the weather," said Dan Stewart, owner of Stuberry Acres.
The first year, strawberry plant blossoms are picked to let the plants spread, so they produce no fruit. And every three years, you have to pull up the plants and start all over again, Stewart said.
Hand said his blueberry and melon crops seem to be doing well despite the weather, with blueberry-picking expected to start in early July and last well into July.
Stewart said his blueberry and raspberry crops are also coming along, with you-pick expected to begin in early July. Some of his raspberry plants had issues from winter weather, but he said, "As of right now, we are looking pretty good."
The rain and below-average temperatures have had an impact on dairy farmers and those who grow corn and soybeans locally, Gabriel said.
The wet weather has hindered hay cutting, with many farmers behind as they try to cut during the rare dry spells. Soybeans were planted late, which will hurt some farmers' yields, he explained.
Wet soil has also delayed corn planting, while the cold has slowed the development of plants that have come up.
"There are quite a few acres unplanted," Gabriel said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.