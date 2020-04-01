Stranded without food, woman finds an angel to help

The COVID-19 pandemic has shut down programs some people rely on for sustenance, and in at least one case in Washington County, a woman ended up stranded in her rented room without a way to get food.
On Sunday, March 22, Pam Bowe, community liaison for Centers Health Care, took a call from Amy Kingsley, who runs the day health program at Washington Center in Argyle, one of the several Centers nursing homes in the region.
The day program buses in patients for various forms of therapy and meals five days a week. But it had shut down during the previous week because of the pandemic.
Kingsley told Bowe she'd received a call from a patient who had been relying on the meals served during the day program and was now without food or a way to get it. The woman couldn't drive and had no one who would buy groceries for her. She had recently lost her county nutrition program benefits, known as SNAP, because she hadn't been able to make it to an in-person appointment.
"I didn't know what to do. I didn't want her to go hungry," Bowe said.
Bowe was going shopping for a relative that Sunday and she bought extra, including a case of water, apple juice, apple sauce, a few TV dinners, crackers and oranges, and delivered it to a house in Argyle where the woman lived.
"When somebody tells you they don't have any money for food, you're going to help them," Bowe said.
After telling her story to The Post-Star, the woman who had been going without food became afraid that having her name and photograph in the paper would anger her landlady. But she wanted to bring attention to the plight of elderly or disabled residents relying on programs suspended by the pandemic. Some of these people, like her, do not have family or friends to meet their needs.
She has a nephew, Kristof, who lives in the area and has helped her in the past. But his hours have been cut at the convenience store where he works, and he has been unable to afford a vehicle since his truck broke down, he said.
"I used to help her out quite a bit," he said. "At this point, I'm living paycheck to paycheck.
"I provided her aid as long as I financially could. When my vehicle was done, I had no options," he said.
He said he has spoken with his aunt, and the food Bowe brought her was all she had to eat for more than a week.
Kingsley, director of Washington Center's day program, praised Bowe as "something like an angel."
"From the goodness of her own heart, to help her like she has done, is something you don't see every day," Kingsley said.
