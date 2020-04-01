Stranded without food, woman finds an angel to help

After telling her story to The Post-Star, the woman who had been going without food became afraid that having her name and photograph in the paper would anger her landlady. But she wanted to bring attention to the plight of elderly or disabled residents relying on programs suspended by the pandemic. Some of these people, like her, do not have family or friends to meet their needs.

She has a nephew, Kristof, who lives in the area and has helped her in the past. But his hours have been cut at the convenience store where he works, and he has been unable to afford a vehicle since his truck broke down, he said.

"I used to help her out quite a bit," he said. "At this point, I'm living paycheck to paycheck.

"I provided her aid as long as I financially could. When my vehicle was done, I had no options," he said.

He said he has spoken with his aunt, and the food Bowe brought her was all she had to eat for more than a week.

Kingsley, director of Washington Center's day program, praised Bowe as "something like an angel."

"From the goodness of her own heart, to help her like she has done, is something you don't see every day," Kingsley said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

Love 8 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 2 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.