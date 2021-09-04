 Skip to main content
Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls to remember 9/11
Strand Theatre in Hudson Falls to remember 9/11

View from the stage

The Strand Theatre will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a program called “The Strand Theater Remembers” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.

 Provided photo

HUDSON FALLS — The Strand Theatre will commemorate the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks with a program called “The Strand Theater Remembers” at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11.

The live program at the theater at 210 Main St. will include a tribute to first responders and volunteers.

The presentation includes readings and music that will focus on selected heroes who answered the call of duty on Sept. 11, 2001.

The event will also feature stories of first responders and volunteers who aided others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Strand Theater Remembers” will celebrate the Americans, who despite the danger of personal sacrifice, responded to their call to duty as professionals and citizens.

The program, conceived and produced by Rene’ Roberge, is presented by the HRMHP’s Caravan Theater Players, featuring local actors Phil Jessen, Mark Rabin, the Rev. Tony Childs, Andy Volin, Mick O’Dalaigh, Lisa Wells, Jen Madison and Claire Weaver.

Local musicians and singers performing include Tania Susi, Heather Richards, Deb Cavanaugh, Brian Fitzgerald and Mark Rabin. Music supervision is by Marc Clayton, who will also perform his original song, “The Port.”

The 80-minute program will be performed without intermission.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. show. The Strand encourages proper CDC COVID safety protocols.

Donations are encouraged and will be presented to the 9/11 Memorial Museum.

