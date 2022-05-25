 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Strand Summer Slam Concert Series set for Charles R. Wood Park

LAKE GEORGE — The Strand Theater is hosting its first Strand Summer Slam Concert Series event at the Charles R. Wood Park on July 2 and July 3 from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. 

These concerts are partially sponsored by grants from the village and town of Lake George.

The event will host live music from local musicians on both days, with music starting at 2 p.m. and going until 6 p.m. 

On July 2, the day will be headlined by a tribute to Linda Ronstadt by Tristan McIntosh, a former "American Idol" finalist, starting at 7:30 p.m. That will be followed by a tribute to Billy Joel performed by Stormfront starting at 9:30 p.m. 

On July 3, the headlining act will be a tribute to Deep Purple and Whitesnake performed by Beyond Purple starting at 7:30 p.m. 

Admission is free and there will be cash bars and food, along with other vendors on site. There will be limited on-site parking for $10.

