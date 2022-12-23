Storm's wind and rain show strength in power outages and structural damage

Just before opening Friday morning, Salem's postal operations were paused due to an interior ceiling collapse. The collapse was caused by strong winds, brought in by a hazardous storm front.

"Our lobby ceiling caved in with the wind. Somehow it caused a wind tunnel, and the ceiling just caved in," Postmaster Jessica Mikels said.

Mikels said the damage wouldn't stop the Salem post office from delivering mail before the holiday weekend.

The post office was working around the damage Friday morning, but the building was closed to the public because of the ceiling collapse.

"We are working off the back deck and we have a dock area that we have been informed we can stay on. Our customers are coming and picking up, our carriers are here, we have extra people here," she said. "Everyone is going to get their packages."

Along with wind damage, Warren, Washington, Essex, Hamilton and Saratoga counties are reporting power outages with both National Grid and New York State Electric and Gas.

As of noon Friday, the majority of outages were located in Washington County, totaling 2,751 customers without power. The county's public safety director, Tim Hardy, said in a Friday morning news release that there have been many reports of outages and damage with more expected.

"Additional weather with this multi-hazard event is continuing to head our way. ... We encourage everyone to remain vigilant for changing conditions, standing water or flooded roadways, power outages and a rapid freeze this afternoon," he said.

Temperatures are set to drop below freezing Friday afternoon, which will cause flash freezing. Officials are urging residents to stay off the roads Friday evening as the cold temperatures will freeze melted snow from during the day.

Reported power outages

The following power outages are the combined totals of National Grid and NYSEG as of 11 a.m. Friday:

Warren County: 10

Washington County: 2,751

Essex County: 80

Hamilton County: 1

Saratoga County: 599

Road closures

The following road closures were reported by Washington County as of noon Friday:

County Route 30, Hartford, between Burch Road and Dick Hill Road, closed — National Grid on scene

County Route 30, Hebron, area of Hebron Fire Station 1, one lane

County Route 31, Hebron, area of Warner Road, closed — tree blocking road, awaiting NYSEG

Upper Turnpike Road, Granville, area of Rathbunville Lane, closed — tree and lines down, awaiting NYSEG