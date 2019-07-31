{{featured_button_text}}
Downed tree queensbury

Glen Lake Road in Queensbury was closed by a tree that fell Wednesday afternoon as thunderstorms rolled through the region. Queensbury Town Highway crews removed it.

 Don Lehman, dlehman@poststar.com

Strong thunderstorms hit the region again Wednesday, causing damage and dumping heavy rain for the second day in a row.

The National Weather Service issued a number of warnings Wednesday as several storms barrelled across the Glens Falls area.

A number of roads in Queensbury and Moreau were closed for short period of times Wednesday afternoon as trees and power lines came down. Glen Lake Road was closed near Birch Road by a tree that fell across the road, but Queensbury Town Highway crews made quick work of it.

A van careened off the Northway into the highway's median near the bridge over Route 9 in Lake George during a mid-afternoon downpour as well, but no injuries were reported. Lightning also hit a tree near a home on Merritt Road in Queensbury, but no one was hurt.

A flood advisory was issued for much of the region as downpours lingered.

While electrical outage numbers didn't rise to the thousands seen Tuesday night and early Wednesday, National Grid dealt with about 200 outages in Moreau, Queensbury and Hadley.

Drier, cooler weather was expected to move in late Wednesday and last through the weekend.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather and sign up for our local weather email alerts at poststar.com/newsletters.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments