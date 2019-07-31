Strong thunderstorms hit the region again Wednesday, causing damage and dumping heavy rain for the second day in a row.
The National Weather Service issued a number of warnings Wednesday as several storms barrelled across the Glens Falls area.
A number of roads in Queensbury and Moreau were closed for short period of times Wednesday afternoon as trees and power lines came down. Glen Lake Road was closed near Birch Road by a tree that fell across the road, but Queensbury Town Highway crews made quick work of it.
A van careened off the Northway into the highway's median near the bridge over Route 9 in Lake George during a mid-afternoon downpour as well, but no injuries were reported. Lightning also hit a tree near a home on Merritt Road in Queensbury, but no one was hurt.
A flood advisory was issued for much of the region as downpours lingered.
While electrical outage numbers didn't rise to the thousands seen Tuesday night and early Wednesday, National Grid dealt with about 200 outages in Moreau, Queensbury and Hadley.
Drier, cooler weather was expected to move in late Wednesday and last through the weekend.
