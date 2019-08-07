{{featured_button_text}}

Warm, muggy weather will help spawn thunderstorms and downpours on Wednesday before cooler weather moves in.

Some storms could be severe, with high winds and frequent lightning.

Storms are expected to develop in parts of the region by early afternoon, and continue well into the evening.

Cooler weather will arrived for the weekend, with highs not expected to get out of the 70s Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

