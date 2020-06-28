Storms bring rain to region

Thunderstorms moved through the Glens Falls area on Sunday afternoon, but didn't appear to cause the kind of widespread damage seen from storms that hit the region earlier this year.

Heavy rain fell on Glens Falls and Queensbury, but storms didn't pack the kind of wind power that brought down trees and power lines earlier in the spring. There was a report of two people struck by lightning in Queensbury.

There were a handful of power outages scattered throughout the area, including one involved 904 customers in the Fort Edward area, according to the National Grid website. Power was restored to most of the Fort Edward by dinnertime.

Follow Sports Editor Greg Brownell on Twitter: @glensfallsse.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0