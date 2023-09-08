Washington County

"Various areas of Washington County were impacted by severe thunderstorms that moved through our area this evening (and seem to be hanging on a bit)," Tim Hardy wrote The Post-Star at about 10:30 Sept. 7. Hardy is the communications director for the county. "Our 911 Communications Center team members received a number of storm related calls and our First Responder, Highway and Utility partners have been busy responding to and tending to those calls."

At this hour, 4:30 a.m. Sept. 8, southern Washington County looks to be the most affected by power outages. As many as a couple hundred people from Greenwich to Cambridge and along Route 313 to the Vermont border are without power according to the National Grid power outage map. Just over 1,000 customers are without power in Washington County, according to the National Grid map.

At 10:30 Sept. 7, roads impacted by downed trees, power lines or similar:

Lake Nebo Rd, Fort Ann (approx 1 mile in from Copeland Pond)

Niles Rd, White Creek (between Meeting House / Gannon Rd)

County Route 68, White Creek (between State Line Rd / Niles Rd)

Sutherland Rd, Jackson (between County Route 61 / Dobbin Hill)

Warren County

In Warren County, 2,366 customers are without power at this hour, 4:45 a.m., according to the National Grid power outage map.

Hardest hit appears to be northern Queensbury in the are of Assembly Point on Lake George. 1,243 customers are without power there.

Up county in the Johnsburg, Wevertown area, 1,222 customers are without power.

Throughout the region, National Grid has the outages listed as "assessing conditions" and does not list an estimated return to service. In their notes, they write that they use "assessing conditions" when "safety hazards, such as trees, tree limbs, and downed wires must be cleared away so that infrastructure damage can be assessed and restoration plans can be executed."