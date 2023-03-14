With a powerful nor’easter bearing down on the capital region, several municipal and county-wide services in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are updating residents throughout the day on closing and cancellations, as well as how to stay safe during the winter storm.

Utility repair and restoration efforts by National Grid and NYSEG continue to be ongoing and multiple crews are working; however, some outages may last up to 48 hours.

Washington County officials are working with community partners to open the following warming centers at the following locations this evening, any site-specific notes relative to operational times are included:

ARGYLE FIRE DEPARTMENT (JA BARKLEY HOSE CO)

5072 State Route 40, Argyle

*Open until power is restored or no longer needed

EASTON VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY - STATION 1

11804 State Route 40, Schaghticoke

*Open until power is restored or no longer needed

FORT ANN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

11289 State Route 149, Fort Ann

*Open until power is restored or no longer needed

HARTFORD VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

8118 State Route 40, Hartford

*Open @ 6:00 PM until power is restored or no longer needed

BEHIND HEBRON TOWN HALL / HEBRON VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY MEETING HALL

3165 County Route 30, Salem (Hebron)

*Open @ 6:00 PM until power is restored or no longer needed

MIDDLE FALLS FIRE DEPARTMENT

1034 State Route 29, Greenwich

*Open until 11:00 PM tonight

PILOT KNOB VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

1750 Pilot Knob Rd, Kattskill Bay

*Open @ 6:00 PM until power is restored or no longer needed

PUTNAM VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

Firehouse Ln (off of State Route 22), Putnam

*Open @ 6:00 PM until power is restored or no longer needed

SALEM VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

53 South Main St, Salem

*Open until 9:00 PM

WEST FORT ANN VOLUNTEER FIRE COMPANY

49 Joe Green Rd, Fort Ann

*Open until power is restored or no longer needed

Anyone in immediate need of a warming center who can't get to these locations is asked to contact the Washington County Department of Public Safety Communications Center at (518) 747-7520 Ext. 2. Call 911 for an emergency.

Three warming centers have been opened around Warren County as storm-related power outages are expected to linger for more than 24 hours in some parts of the county. Additional centers may open depending upon facility availability and duration of outages.

Those in need of a place to stay warm can go to the following locations for the duration of the storm: Queensbury Emergency Medical Services, 1109 Ridge Road, Queensbury; Hague Fire Station, 4 West Hague Road, Hague; and West Glens Falls Emergency Medical Services, 86 Luzerne Road, Queensbury. (Park on Media Drive side of building.)

National Grid reported 4,476 customers in the county were still without power as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, as the company assessed restoration conditions.

National Grid expects some repairs to stretch into late Wednesday, as heavy, wet snow has not only brought down tree debris and utility lines but has also made it difficult to access some areas for repairs.

Residents are reminded to never touch utility lines and to call 911 when spotting a line that is down. Those wishing to report non-emergency storm damage in Warren County can do so online through warrencountyny.gov/stormreport.

New York State Electric & Gas, which serves parts of Saratoga and Washington counties, announced that two warming centers were opened in Wilton: One at Gavin Park. 10 Lewis Road, and the other at Wilton Senior Center; 18 Traver Road.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a “Snow Emergency” for much of upstate New York that began at 8 p.m. Monday and ends at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service's latest forecast called for 8 to 16 inches of snow to fall by Wednesday morning in the Glens Falls area. The wind will also be a factor as wind gusts could exceed 35 to 45 mph, which means blowing and drifting snow will be an issue.

Emergency agencies were reporting many tree limbs and power lines down while the weather continues to affect the region.

Several local government agencies announced closures due to the weather:

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center and all Warren County offices are closed to the public Tuesday. Warren County schools are also closed. County departments involved with public safety remain open. County facilities are expected to reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors American Rescue Plan Act Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center has been postponed and will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services asks county residents to download the Ready Warren County, NY emergency notification smartphone application to keep up with any notifications regarding storm issues. It is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

Washington County

The Washington County Municipal Center, Burgoyne Avenue campus, public health and WIC offices are closed Tuesday. Washington County schools are also closed. The county Department of Public Works, Sheriff's Office, Public Safety and Buildings & Grounds teams will continue operate. Residents with appointments previously scheduled for today should contact the department they were working with when it reopens Wednesday.

Anyone in immediate need of a warming center in Washington County is asked to contact the Washington County Department of Public Safety Communications Center at (518)747-7520 Ext. 2, if you have an EMERGENCY, please CALL 911. There are a number of our community partners on stand-by as any needs arise based on your area and the need.

National Grid reported the number of customers in the county without power had increased to 6,528 as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, as the company assessed restoration conditions.

Saratoga County

Offices, including all department of motor vehicles offices, and schools are closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. Offices will reopen for regular business hours Wednesday. Residents are urged to call 911 for any police, fire or medical emergencies.

National Grid reported 2,445 customers were still without power as of 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, while the company assessed restoration conditions.

Glens Falls

Glens Falls called a snow emergency ahead of the storm, which means on-street parking is banned to allow plow crews to clear away the snow, and to allow emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded. Non-urgent vehicular traffic is discouraged. If residents must be out in a vehicle, safety experts recommend that they use extreme caution as the road conditions are going to be unpredictable, and recommend carrying emergency supplies in vehicles including blankets, water, and food. Residents should also make sure they dress in protective clothing and layers. All residents within the City of Glens Falls should prepare for the possibility of power outages due to the combination of heavy, wet snow and strong, gusty winds. If there is a fire hydrant near their house or business, officials ask that they assist the City of Glens Falls Fire Department by clearing the snow away from the hydrant.

Whitehall

A snow emergency in effect through noon Wednesday in Whitehall. No vehicles will be permitted to park on any public street. Vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner's expense. Residents are asked to remove all trash cans from anywhere near the public roadways as well. Resident with questions can contact the Village Department of Public Works at (518) 499-1575.

Bolton Landing

The Bolton Free Library is closed Tuesday with plans to reopen for regular hours Wednesday.

Granville

The Village of Granville has declared a snow emergency and absolutely no parking on the village streets will be allowed until noon on Wednesday. The snow is very wet and heavy and becoming very difficult to remove. The village asks residents to comply with the no parking procedure for the safety and concern of other citizens and any fire and EMS traffic that is needed. Vehicles will be ticketed or towed if left unattended.

Chestertown

Due to a power outage at the Town of Chester Municipal Center, the Town Board meeting scheduled for this evening has been cancelled and will be reschedule for 7 p.m. Thursday. All Public Hearings and Town Business will be conducted at this meeting as per the agenda.

“The Town of Chester reminds residents to stay safe during this Winter Storm. We would like to extend an extreme amount of gratitude to our Town, County, and State Highway workers as well as all our first responders.” said Jack Bartlett, communications director for the town.

An agenda for this meeting can be found on the Town Website at www.townofchesterny.org.