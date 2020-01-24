Storm to bring rain, sleet, snow to region
0 comments

Storm to bring rain, sleet, snow to region

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday will bring cold rain and sleet to the Glens Falls region, but areas to the north will likely see some snow accumulation.

Precipitation is expected to arrive by early afternoon, but temperatures should be warm enough for it to be liquid in most of the area. But overnight Saturday higher elevations and areas to the north should see some snow.

The storm is expected to wrap up Sunday morning, with snow possible as temperatures drop.

A quiet workweek is forecast weather-wise after the weekend.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News