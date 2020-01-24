Storm to bring rain, sleet, snow to region

7 Day Forecast
Saturday will bring cold rain and sleet to the Glens Falls region, but areas to the north will likely see some snow accumulation.
You have free articles remaining.
Precipitation is expected to arrive by early afternoon, but temperatures should be warm enough for it to be liquid in most of the area. But overnight Saturday higher elevations and areas to the north should see some snow.
The storm is expected to wrap up Sunday morning, with snow possible as temperatures drop.
A quiet workweek is forecast weather-wise after the weekend.