Storm system to bring strong winds, rain and some snow to the Adirondacks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Rain, wind and some snow will impact the region on Thursday as a large storm system churns over New York and New England.

Occasional rain showers with some heavy at times with turn to snow showers in portions of the Adirondacks with a couple inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories starting at midnight Friday lasting until 10 p.m. Friday in Hamilton, Franklin counties and a portion of Clinton County in the Adirondacks.

A wind advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday as the storm system moves out.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.

For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0