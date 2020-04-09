Storm system to bring strong winds, rain and some snow to the Adirondacks

Rain, wind and some snow will impact the region on Thursday as a large storm system churns over New York and New England.
Occasional rain showers with some heavy at times with turn to snow showers in portions of the Adirondacks with a couple inches of snow possible.
The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories starting at midnight Friday lasting until 10 p.m. Friday in Hamilton, Franklin counties and a portion of Clinton County in the Adirondacks.
A wind advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday as the storm system moves out.
Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
For the latest on the weather visit poststar.com/weather.
