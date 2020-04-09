Storm system to bring strong winds, rain and some snow to the Adirondacks
Storm system to bring strong winds, rain and some snow to the Adirondacks

Rain, wind and some snow will impact the region on Thursday as a large storm system churns over New York and New England.

Occasional rain showers with some heavy at times with turn to snow showers in portions of the Adirondacks with a couple inches of snow possible.

The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories starting at midnight Friday lasting until 10 p.m. Friday in Hamilton, Franklin counties and a portion of Clinton County in the Adirondacks.

A wind advisory has been issued for Hamilton, Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties starting at 2 p.m. Thursday to midnight Friday as the storm system moves out. 

Wind gusts up to 50 mph are expected. 

