Storm still coming, expect snow by mid-afternoon
0 comments

Storm still coming, expect snow by mid-afternoon

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Snow on street

A snowy Queensbury street on Jan. 16, 2020. More snow is coming later today and Sunday.

A winter storm warning is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, with snow expected to begin by mid-afternoon in the Glens Falls region.

The storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with 5 to 9 inches of snow on the ground by Sunday morning. Heavy bands of snow could affect travel for late afternoon and much of the evening.

Extreme cold will move in after the storm, with Monday's low temperature falling well below zero and highs barely cresting the 20s Monday and Tuesday.

0 comments
1
0
0
1
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News