Storm still coming, expect snow by mid-afternoon

A winter storm warning is in effect from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, with snow expected to begin by mid-afternoon in the Glens Falls region.

The storm warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday, with 5 to 9 inches of snow on the ground by Sunday morning. Heavy bands of snow could affect travel for late afternoon and much of the evening.

Extreme cold will move in after the storm, with Monday's low temperature falling well below zero and highs barely cresting the 20s Monday and Tuesday.

