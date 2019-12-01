December came in like a lion.
Snow began falling Sunday afternoon in Glens Falls and several inches had accumulated by evening.
The wintry conditions caused a three-car accident involving a Queensbury town plow truck. The accident occurred at about 3:47 p.m. The truck was traveling east on Luzerne Road when it slid into the path of a 2016 GMC Acadia, striking the vehicle and injuring a 9-year-old back seat passenger, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.
The truck continued to slide and then struck a 2006 Subaru Impreza, which was also traveling westbound.
The 9-year-old victim suffered minor injuries and was transported to Glens Falls Hospital for treatment. The operators of all 3 vehicles, as well as a 6-year-old passenger, were all uninjured, police said.
West Glens Falls Fire and EMS, Bay Ridge EMS and the Luzerne Fire Department assisted at the scene.
The conditions also caused at least nine accidents along the Northway between Exit 21 and Exit 25, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office activity log. There was no word of any serious injuries.
There was a report of a vehicle into a house at Thomas and Upper Turnpike Road in Granville Sunday evening. No further information was immediately available from the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
Storm to last awhile
On Sunday afternoon, customers were streaming into Lowe’s on Quaker Road early Sunday afternoon to pick up supplies.
“We’re trying to get some stuff for the winter storm,” said Scott Cross, of Queensbury, who had a shovel, along with some other Christmas supplies purchased with a gift card.
A winter storm warning is in effect for most of the region through 7 a.m. Tuesday.
The National Weather Service forecast calls for 10 to 20 inches in the greater Glens Falls region. Essex and Hamilton counties are not part of the advisory, with less snow expected there.
The winter storm will make commuting hazardous Monday morning and evening. Snow will be heavy at times with another 1 to 3 inches of accumulation possible, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature will be nearly 31 and winds will be 13 to 15 miles per hour. The storm will finish up Tuesday morning.
Expect difficult driving conditions all day Monday.
Several schools announced closures late Sunday afternoon into the evening with more to likely follow on Monday. Fort Edward, Glens Falls, Greenwich, Hadley-Luzerne, Lake George, Schuylerville, South Glens Falls, Stillwater central schools and SUNY Adirondack canceled classes ahead of Monday.
The city of Glens Falls declared a snow emergency overnight Sunday and Monday starting at 10 p.m. and lasting through 6 a.m.
During a snow emergency, on-street parking is banned and vehicle travel should be avoided to allow plows to clear the streets and emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded.
The village of Lake George postponed its special village board meeting scheduled for Monday.
National Grid and NYSEG warned residents to be prepared for possible power outages, as heavy snow could bring down tree limbs and utility lines.
For the latest on the local weather and a list of school closings, delays and service cancellations visit poststar.com/weather.
Nationwide impact
The same storm has been pummeling the U.S. for days as it moves cross country, dumping heavy snow from parts of California to the northern Midwest and inundating other areas with rain.
As of 12:30 p.m, more than 500 Sunday flights were canceled in the U.S., compared with about 400 on Saturday, according to flight tracking site FlightAware.
The storm has been blamed for several deaths.
The bodies of a boy and a girl, both 5, were found in central Arizona after their vehicle was swept away Friday while crossing a swollen creek.
Two adults and four other children were rescued by helicopter, but a 6-year-old girl is still missing. Rescuers are combing the area of Tonto Basin, about 50 miles northeast of Phoenix, with helicopters, drones, boats and dogs.
"We want to bring her home safely to her family," said Lt. Virgil Dodd of the Gila County Sheriff's Office. "She needs to come home today, and we're going to do that."
Two boys, ages 5 and 8, died Saturday near Patton, Missouri, when the vehicle they were riding in was swept off flooded roads.
A 48-year-old man died in a separate incident near Sedgewickville, Missouri, and a storm-related death was also reported in South Dakota.
Major highways reopened Sunday in Wyoming and Colorado, a day after blizzard conditions clogged roads with snow drifts.
