Storm prompts closings and cancellations

The snowstorm that began Thursday afternoon and is forecast to continue through Friday has prompted some closures and cancellations in the Glens Falls area.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 1 p.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect total snow accumulations of 10 to 15 inches.

While the Ice Castles attraction in Lake George was closed Thursday, it will be open Friday.

The Fire and Ice winter celebration on Friday night at Crandall Park Pond in Glens Falls has been canceled but will resume 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. starting next Friday, Feb. 11, and every subsequent Friday until the end of February.

Fort Ann Town Hall will be closed Friday.

All locations of Southern Adirondack Independent Living (SAIL) will be closed Friday.

The schools that decided Thursday to close Friday include: Lake George, Hadley-Luzerne, Queensbury, Bolton and SUNY Adirondack.

The storm will begin to taper off late Friday night, and the snow will give way to rain and sleet. There will be a potential accumulation of a quarter to half-inch of sleet that could pack the snow down.

