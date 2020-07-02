Storm knocks out power to more than 5,000 customers in area

A strong storm swept through the area late Thursday afternoon dropping heavy rain and bringing strong wind gusts knocking out power to more than 5,000 customers across Saratoga, Warren and Washington counties.

The storm also brought down several trees including one on Ridge Street near The Queensbury Hotel in Glens Falls and on Meadowbrook Road in Queensbury which came down on a vehicle.

In Warren County, National Grid reported nearly 1,200 customers without power at its peak. More than 1,000 customers in Hague initially lost power with all but a handful restored Thursday evening. In Glens Falls, 374 customers remained without power at about 7:30 p.m. in between Bay and Ridge streets and another cluster between Sherman Avenue and Broad Street; another 100 customers in Chester were without with a approximate restoration time of 12:15 a.m. Friday.

In Washington County, more than 800 customers are without power mainly in the Argyle and Greenwich areas. Approximate restoration was set for about 9 p.m.

In Saratoga County, more than 3,700 customers are without power. In Saratoga Springs nearly 1,000 outages were reported with nearly 1,700 without in Waterford; about 750 in Halfmoon and another couple hundred in Greenfield. Earlier, Milton had more than 1,000 outages.