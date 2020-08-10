Storm knocks out power to more than 3,000 customers in Fort Edward, Hudson Falls, Moreau, South Glens Falls

The heat and humidity is back and with it some severe weather.

After a storm rolled through at about 6 p.m. more than 3,000 customers are without power in Hudson Falls, Fort Edward, Moreau and South Glens Falls with restoration times anticipated by 8 p.m., according to the National Grid outage website.

In Washington County, reports of trees and wires down in Hebron on Gilcrest Road and county Route 30 have been reported. 83 outages are being reported near Goose Island and another 327 customers are without in Jackson and Cambridge. Restoration is set for 8 p.m.

In Bolton, a couple dozen customers are without power following the same storm, according to National Grid. Restoration times are not expected until later this evening with the latest set for 11:30 p.m. as of 6:40 p.m.

A heat advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. Tuesday for Saratoga and southern Washington counties.

Temperatures are expected to be around 90 degrees in parts of the region with oppressive dew points. Heat index values are expected to reach near 100 degrees on Tuesday afternoon.

Due to the heat and humidity the atmosphere will become unstable especially in the afternoon and evening hours for an increase risk of severe weather.