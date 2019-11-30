Expect snow to begin early Sunday afternoon as a complicated series of storms takes aim at the Northeast.
A winter storm watch remains in effect for the region from Sunday morning to Monday night, with a foot or so of snow likely in the Glens Falls region when the storms depart.
Snow from a storm moving across New York is expected to begin early Sunday afternoon, and a second coastal storm is forecast to develop and bring more snow through much of Monday. Parts of the region will see as much as 18 inches of accumulation.
You have free articles remaining.
Areas to the north will likely see less accumulation, as the bulk of the precipitation stays to the south.
Travel is expected to be difficult for a 36-hour span beginning early Sunday morning.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.