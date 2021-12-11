Storm downs trees, knocks out power

Strong winds caused some downed trees and power outages on Saturday night.

Route 254 between Ferry Street and Warren Street in Hudson Falls was closed in both directions because of a downed tree at about 9 p.m., according to the NY-Alert notification system. The road reopened a little after 10 p.m.

Much of the region was under a wind advisory on Saturday as storms moved into the area.

As of 10:45 p.m., there were 1,376 National Grid customers without power in Warren County. Power was expected to be restored by 3 a.m. Washington County had 980 customers without electricity. They were expected to have power restored by midnight.

Saratoga County had 6,934 customers without electricity. The estimated restoration time was 9 a.m.

Sunday’s forecast calls for a high temperature near 43 degrees. Winds will be 5 to 10 mph but could gust as high as 22 mph.

The weather warms up on Monday, with a high temperature near 50.

