Storm causes some power outages, sewer overflows

Heavy rain hit the region on Saturday, but the immediate area missed out on more severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for late afternoon through 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Greenwich at about 5:30 p.m. Weather spotters reported seeing a funnel cloud.

Washington County sheriff’s dispatch said there were not any major reports of damage but just rain. The storm moved on.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported a tree on a house at East River Drive in Lake Luzerne. There were no injuries, but the dispatch center was not able to provide other details.

The Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office reported some trees and wires down, but no injuries. Stillwater was the most affected community.

The storm caused some scattered power outages. About 210 National Grid customers in Washington County and 280 people in Saratoga County lost power. Electricity was expected to be restored by 9:15 p.m. Saturday.