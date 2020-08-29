Storm causes some power outages, sewer overflows; Tornado hits Stillwater, Schaghticoke areas

Heavy rain hit the region on Saturday, but the immediate area missed out on more severe weather.

A severe thunderstorm warning was in effect for late afternoon through 9 p.m.

The National Weather Service reported that a thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Greenwich at about 5:30 p.m. Weather spotters reported seeing a funnel cloud.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado at about 5:30 p.m. in Stillwater. A mobile home on McDermott Road was damaged, according to reports submitted to the National Weather Service.

The same storm damaged a home in Schaghticoke about 15 minutes later on Verbeck Avenue. The roof and garage of the residence was lost and several utility wires near Route 40 and 67 were down. Structural damage was also reported at Hoosic Valley Junior-Senior High School.

Washington County sheriff’s dispatch said there were not any major reports of damage but just rain. The storm moved on.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office reported a tree on a house at East River Drive in Lake Luzerne. There were no injuries, but the dispatch center was not able to provide other details.