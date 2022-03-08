Storm causes power outages, downed tree limbs

Rain and high winds caused some damage and knocked out power to several locations in the Glens Falls, Lake George and Stony Creek regions on Monday night.

As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday morning, the National Grid website was showing that power was still out for 48 customers in the Lake George area, 29 customers in the Lake Luzerne/Hadley area and fewer than five customers in an area centered on Stony Creek. As of late Tuesday morning, customers who lost power in the Glens Falls region had power again.

According to Warren County officials, Golf Course Road in Warrensburg received the brunt of the storm damage in the county. Reports said a tree fell on a power line causing the road to close for a number of hours early Tuesday morning.

A quick freeze of Monday's rain also resulted in icy conditions on many side roads, a Warren County official said.

Warren County DPW crews were traveling through the county early Tuesday morning to monitor damage. Many roads throughout the county were reported to have been littered with tree branches.

New York State Electric and Gas Corp. reported no area power outages. As of late Tuesday morning, three customers were without power in Saratoga County.

Canada Street in the village of Lake George was dark from the intersection with Beach Road north to the ramps for Exit 22 of the Northway in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Lake George village lost power at midnight on Monday into the early hours of Tuesday. A Lake George town clerk said Tuesday that power in the village came back on 8 a.m. Tuesday.

The attendance office at Lake George Central School said that the school's opening was delayed by two hours on Tuesday.

There were dozens of smaller power outages scattered throughout the area, including parts of Bolton, Corinth, Chester, Queensbury and Wilton.

Local fire departments and utilities dealt with several reports of trees, poles or wires that fell victim to the weather.

"We didn't really deal with any power outages in Queensbury," Queensbury Deputy Highway Superintendent Mark De Mers said Tuesday.

"There were some big branches that fell on some roads around 11 p.m.," De Mers said.

"We were able to wait until this morning (Tuesday) to clear Buckbee Road because there aren't that many houses on that section of the road," De Mers said.

De Mers said Queensbury DPW crews were inspecting Luzerne Road for any major tree debris when they came across a major branch that had obstructed Buckbee Road.

"We had to close half the road," he added.

The National Weather Service reported strong winds in several locations, including a 49 mph gust in Chestertown and a 46 mph gust in Glens Falls. In Saratoga County, there was a 57 mph wind gust in Ballston Spa.

Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties were under a wind advisory until 7 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sports Editor Greg Brownell and reporter Drew Wardle contributed to this report.

