With a powerful nor’easter bearing down on the capital region, several municipal and county-wide services in Warren, Washington and Saratoga counties are updating residents throughout the day on closing and cancellations, as well as how to stay safe during the winter storm.

Gov. Kathy Hochul declared a “Snow Emergency” for much of the area that began at 8 p.m. Monday and ends at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

"New Yorkers should prepare now for a multi-day event that will bring up to three feet of snow in certain parts of the Capital Region and Mid-Hudson region," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "State agencies spent the weekend preparing emergency response assets, my team is in constant contact with local officials, and we have activated the National Guard to assist with emergency response. This storm will create hazardous road conditions through Wednesday morning, and I encourage New Yorkers in impacted regions to stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel to allow plow crews to do their job."

The National Weather Service's latest forecast is calling for 8 to 16 inches of snow to fall between now and Wednesday morning in the Glens Falls area. The wind will also be a factor as wind gusts could exceed 35 to 45 mph, which means blowing and drifting snow will be an issue.

Emergency agencies are reporting many tree limbs and power lines down while the weather continues to affect the region.

Always use extreme caution near downed power lines and wires, and always assume that they are carrying live electricity. Never touch a person or an object that is in contact with a downed line, as electricity can pass through to you. Take caution when approaching fallen trees, which could have power lines caught in them. Remember that water can conduct electricity. If you see a line down in a puddle or flooded area, avoid contact with the water to prevent risk of shock.

Several local government agencies have announced closures due to the weather:

Warren County

Warren County Municipal Center and all Warren County offices are closed to the public Tuesday. Warren County schools are also closed. County departments involved with public safety remain open. County facilities are expected to reopen for regular hours at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The Warren County Board of Supervisors American Rescue Plan Act Committee meeting scheduled for Tuesday at Warren County Municipal Center has been postponed and will be held Friday at 8:30 a.m.

Warren County Office of Emergency Services asks county residents to download the Ready Warren County, NY emergency notification smartphone application to keep up with any notifications regarding storm issues. It is available in the Apple and Android app stores.

National Grid reported 4,607 customers in the county were without power Tuesday morning, with power restoration estimated by noon.

Washington County

The Washington County Municipal Center, Burgoyne Avenue campus, public health and WIC offices are closed Tuesday. Washington County schools are also closed. The county Department of Public Works, Sheriff's Office, Public Safety and Buildings & Grounds teams will continue operate. Residents with appointments previously scheduled for today should contact the department they were working with when it reopens Wednesday.

National Grid reported 7,698 customers in the county were without power Tuesday morning, with power restoration estimated by noon.

Saratoga County

Offices, including all department of motor vehicles offices, and schools are closed Tuesday due to inclement weather. Offices will reopen for regular business hours Wednesday. Residents are urged to call 911 for any police, fire or medical emergencies.

National Grid reported 11,649 customers lost service as of Tuesday morning, with power restoration estimated by 3 p.m.

Glens Falls

Glens Falls called a snow emergency ahead of the storm, which means on-street parking is banned to allow plow crews to clear away the snow, and to allow emergency vehicles to travel unimpeded. Non-urgent vehicular traffic is discouraged. If residents must be out in a vehicle, safety experts recommend that they use extreme caution as the road conditions are going to be unpredictable, and recommend carrying emergency supplies in vehicles including blankets, water, and food. Residents should also make sure they dress in protective clothing and layers. All residents within the City of Glens Falls should prepare for the possibility of power outages due to the combination of heavy, wet snow and strong, gusty winds. If there is a fire hydrant near their house or business, officials ask that they assist the City of Glens Falls Fire Department by clearing the snow away from the hydrant.

Whitehall

A snow emergency in effect through noon Wednesday in Whitehall. No vehicles will be permitted to park on any public street. Vehicles in violation will be towed at the owner's expense. Residents are asked to remove all trash cans from anywhere near the public roadways as well. Resident with questions can contact the Village Department of Public Works at (518) 499-1575.

Bolton Landing

The Bolton Free Library is closed Tuesday with plans to reopen for regular hours Wednesday.

Granville

The Village of Granville has declared a snow emergency and absolutely no parking on the village streets will be allowed until noon on Wednesday. The snow is very wet and heavy and becoming very difficult to remove. The village asks residents to comply with the no parking procedure for the safety and concern of other citizens and any fire and EMS traffic that is needed. Vehicles will be ticketed or towed if left unattended.