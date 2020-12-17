Storm causes minor crashes, disabled vehicles; Mayor Hall declares snow emergency

The storm has caused reports of minor accidents throughout the area.

A crash on the southbound lane of the Northway near Exit 17S has the right shoulder closed.

There is a disabled vehicle on the southbound lane of the Northway between Exit 15 and Exit 16 in Wilton. The two left lanes are closed, according to 511ny.org

A crash on the northbound lane near Exit 13N has the left shoulder closed.

There are about eight incidents of crashes or disabled vehicles on the Northway from about Malta to Moreau, according to the website.

The Warren, Washington and Saratoga County sheriff’s offices reported minor accidents and cars stuck and off the road. There were no reports of serious injuries.

Many school districts have declared snow days. SUNY Adirondack is closed and Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting is canceled because of the inclement weather.

In Glens Falls, Mayor Dan Hall has declared a snow emergency beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday until 7 a.m. Friday.