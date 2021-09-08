Storm causes damage, power outages

Fire departments and utility crews were kept busy by damage from a line of storms that blew through the area on Wednesday evening.

There were numerous reports of trees and power lines brought down by the storms, which hit the Glens Falls area just before 7 p.m. Some roads were closed and power was lost in a few areas.

Many areas of Warren and Washington counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning from the National Weather Service at the time.

The National Grid power outage map still showed several areas without power as of 9 p.m. One area centering on West Fort Ann showed 1,821 customers without power. Several hundred customers were affected in Saratoga Springs in the area of East Side Recreation Park and more than 100 homes were also affected in the Lake Luzerne area.

Fire departments responded to tree, pole and power line damage in several communities from Saratoga to Lake George. Some roads were closed as a result of storm damage, including County Line Road on the border of Queensbury and Kingsbury, where there were multiple reports of lines down.

Emergency personnel were still dealing with the aftermath of the storm as of 9:15 p.m., according to reports heard on the scanner.

