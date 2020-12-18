Storm cancels classes at some schools for a second day

The region is continuing to dig out from a snowstorm that dumped almost 3 feet of snow.

The weather was affecting school schedule for another day. Hartford, Schuylerville and South Glens Falls declared snow days. Fort Edward and Granville were shifting to virtual instruction.

Glens Falls, St. Mary-St. Alphonsus Regional Catholic School and Salem Central School were on two-hour delays.

People seemed to be heeding the call to stay off the roads as no major accidents were reported overnight.

The snowfall has stopped, but the weather will be cold. Temperatures in the Glens Falls area will only reach a high of 26 degrees today and the low will be -5 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday with a high temperature of 27 degrees.

